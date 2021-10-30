Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Daniel Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Jones and the New York Giants (2-5) play the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Jones has racked up 1,727 passing yards (246.7 yards per game) while going 153-for-241 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also rushed 41 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Jones accounts for 40.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 241 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 285.7 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Jones went 23-for-33 (69.7 percent) for 203 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He also tacked on 28 yards on eight carries without a touchdown.

Jones has passed for 543 yards (181.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.8% of his passes (57-for-97) with one touchdown and three interceptions.

He has tacked on 41 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 30 11.2% 23 317 0 2 6.2% Sterling Shepard 36 13.4% 28 299 1 6 18.8% Kenny Golladay 29 10.8% 17 282 0 1 3.1%

Powered By Data Skrive