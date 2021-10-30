Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Daniel Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Jones and the New York Giants (2-5) play the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Jones has racked up 1,727 passing yards (246.7 yards per game) while going 153-for-241 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 41 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.7 yards per game.
  • The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
  • Jones accounts for 40.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 241 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 285.7 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Jones went 23-for-33 (69.7 percent) for 203 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on 28 yards on eight carries without a touchdown.
  • Jones has passed for 543 yards (181.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.8% of his passes (57-for-97) with one touchdown and three interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 41 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

30

11.2%

23

317

0

2

6.2%

Sterling Shepard

36

13.4%

28

299

1

6

18.8%

Kenny Golladay

29

10.8%

17

282

0

1

3.1%

