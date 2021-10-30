Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Jones has racked up 1,727 passing yards (246.7 yards per game) while going 153-for-241 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also rushed 41 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.7 yards per game.
- The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
- Jones accounts for 40.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 241 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 285.7 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Jones went 23-for-33 (69.7 percent) for 203 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also tacked on 28 yards on eight carries without a touchdown.
- Jones has passed for 543 yards (181.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.8% of his passes (57-for-97) with one touchdown and three interceptions.
- He has tacked on 41 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 13.7 yards per game.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
30
11.2%
23
317
0
2
6.2%
Sterling Shepard
36
13.4%
28
299
1
6
18.8%
Kenny Golladay
29
10.8%
17
282
0
1
3.1%
Powered By Data Skrive