Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney's team-high 345 receiving yards (49.3 per game) have come on 27 receptions (44 targets) plus one touchdown.
- Mooney has been the target of 44 of his team's 181 passing attempts this season, or 24.3% of the target share.
- Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have thrown the ball in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- This week Mooney will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (221.2 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Mooney was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 39 yards (19.5 yards per reception).
- During his last three games, Mooney has 10 receptions (18 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
44
24.3%
27
345
1
3
18.8%
Allen Robinson II
40
22.1%
23
250
1
4
25.0%
Cole Kmet
30
16.6%
19
173
0
2
12.5%
Marquise Goodwin
17
9.4%
9
91
0
1
6.2%
