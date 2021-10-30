Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Darnell Mooney before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) hit the field in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney's team-high 345 receiving yards (49.3 per game) have come on 27 receptions (44 targets) plus one touchdown.
  • Mooney has been the target of 44 of his team's 181 passing attempts this season, or 24.3% of the target share.
  • Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have thrown the ball in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • This week Mooney will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (221.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The 49ers have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Mooney was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 39 yards (19.5 yards per reception).
  • During his last three games, Mooney has 10 receptions (18 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

44

24.3%

27

345

1

3

18.8%

Allen Robinson II

40

22.1%

23

250

1

4

25.0%

Cole Kmet

30

16.6%

19

173

0

2

12.5%

Marquise Goodwin

17

9.4%

9

91

0

1

6.2%

Powered By Data Skrive