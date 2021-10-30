There will be player prop bets available for Darnell Mooney before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) hit the field in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's team-high 345 receiving yards (49.3 per game) have come on 27 receptions (44 targets) plus one touchdown.

Mooney has been the target of 44 of his team's 181 passing attempts this season, or 24.3% of the target share.

Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the ball in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

This week Mooney will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (221.2 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Mooney was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 39 yards (19.5 yards per reception).

During his last three games, Mooney has 10 receptions (18 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 44 24.3% 27 345 1 3 18.8% Allen Robinson II 40 22.1% 23 250 1 4 25.0% Cole Kmet 30 16.6% 19 173 0 2 12.5% Marquise Goodwin 17 9.4% 9 91 0 1 6.2%

