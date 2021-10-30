Before Darrel Williams hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) take the field in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has piled up 52 carries for 181 yards (25.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has tacked on 13 catches for 102 yards (14.6 per game).

He has received 52 of his team's 167 carries this season (31.1%).

The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Williams will go up against a Giants squad that allows 125.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Giants are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 20-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball five times (averaging four yards per carry).

He also caught three passes for 30 yards.

Williams has 31 carries for 109 yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also caught nine balls for 75 yards (25.0 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 52 31.1% 181 4 9 45.0% 3.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 65 38.9% 304 0 5 25.0% 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II 32 19.2% 219 1 5 25.0% 6.8 Tyreek Hill 5 3.0% 63 0 1 5.0% 12.6

