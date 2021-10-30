Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has piled up 52 carries for 181 yards (25.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 13 catches for 102 yards (14.6 per game).
- He has received 52 of his team's 167 carries this season (31.1%).
- The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Williams will go up against a Giants squad that allows 125.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Giants are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- Williams put together a 20-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball five times (averaging four yards per carry).
- He also caught three passes for 30 yards.
- Williams has 31 carries for 109 yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He's also caught nine balls for 75 yards (25.0 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
52
31.1%
181
4
9
45.0%
3.5
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
65
38.9%
304
0
5
25.0%
4.7
Patrick Mahomes II
32
19.2%
219
1
5
25.0%
6.8
Tyreek Hill
5
3.0%
63
0
1
5.0%
12.6
