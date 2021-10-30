Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Kansas City vs. New York

Author:

Before Darrel Williams hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) and the New York Giants (2-5) take the field in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has piled up 52 carries for 181 yards (25.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 13 catches for 102 yards (14.6 per game).
  • He has received 52 of his team's 167 carries this season (31.1%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Williams will go up against a Giants squad that allows 125.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Giants are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 20-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball five times (averaging four yards per carry).
  • He also caught three passes for 30 yards.
  • Williams has 31 carries for 109 yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught nine balls for 75 yards (25.0 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

52

31.1%

181

4

9

45.0%

3.5

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

65

38.9%

304

0

5

25.0%

4.7

Patrick Mahomes II

32

19.2%

219

1

5

25.0%

6.8

Tyreek Hill

5

3.0%

63

0

1

5.0%

12.6

