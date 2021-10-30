Before Darrell Henderson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (6-1) and the Houston Texans (1-6) square off in a Week 8 matchup from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has racked up a team-high 417 rushing yards (59.6 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

And he has caught 15 passes for 138 yards (19.7 per game) with one TD.

He has handled 96, or 53.0%, of his team's 181 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

Henderson will go up against a Texans squad that allows 145.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Lions, Henderson picked up 45 yards on 15 carries.

He added three receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.

Henderson has 205 rushing yards (68.3 ypg) on 53 carries with two touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also caught six passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 96 53.0% 417 4 16 48.5% 4.3 Sony Michel 56 30.9% 209 1 9 27.3% 3.7 Matthew Stafford 20 11.0% 24 0 6 18.2% 1.2 Robert Woods 4 2.2% 18 0 1 3.0% 4.5

