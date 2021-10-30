Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston

Author:

Before Darrell Henderson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (6-1) and the Houston Texans (1-6) square off in a Week 8 matchup from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has racked up a team-high 417 rushing yards (59.6 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 15 passes for 138 yards (19.7 per game) with one TD.
  • He has handled 96, or 53.0%, of his team's 181 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Henderson will go up against a Texans squad that allows 145.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
  • Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Lions, Henderson picked up 45 yards on 15 carries.
  • He added three receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.
  • Henderson has 205 rushing yards (68.3 ypg) on 53 carries with two touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also caught six passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

96

53.0%

417

4

16

48.5%

4.3

Sony Michel

56

30.9%

209

1

9

27.3%

3.7

Matthew Stafford

20

11.0%

24

0

6

18.2%

1.2

Robert Woods

4

2.2%

18

0

1

3.0%

4.5

Powered By Data Skrive