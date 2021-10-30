Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has racked up a team-high 417 rushing yards (59.6 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 15 passes for 138 yards (19.7 per game) with one TD.
- He has handled 96, or 53.0%, of his team's 181 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Texans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- Henderson will go up against a Texans squad that allows 145.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
- Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Lions, Henderson picked up 45 yards on 15 carries.
- He added three receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.
- Henderson has 205 rushing yards (68.3 ypg) on 53 carries with two touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also caught six passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
96
53.0%
417
4
16
48.5%
4.3
Sony Michel
56
30.9%
209
1
9
27.3%
3.7
Matthew Stafford
20
11.0%
24
0
6
18.2%
1.2
Robert Woods
4
2.2%
18
0
1
3.0%
4.5
Powered By Data Skrive