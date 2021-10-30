Publish date:
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Houston vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's team-high 104 rushing yards (14.9 per game) have come on 27 carries.
- He also has 154 receiving yards (22.0 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.
- He has received 27 of his team's 172 carries this season (15.7%).
- The Texans have called a pass in 55.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Rams.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Johnson's 31.2 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Rams are 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In six games versus the Rams Johnson has not run for a touchdown.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- Johnson will go up against a Rams squad that allows 111.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Rams are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Cardinals, Johnson ran the ball seven times for 25 yards.
- He tacked on five receptions for 27 yards in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Johnson has 37 yards on 11 carries (12.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 11 catches for 87 yards.
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
27
15.7%
104
0
1
5.3%
3.9
Phillip Lindsay
38
22.1%
97
1
2
10.5%
2.6
Tyrod Taylor
5
2.9%
55
1
2
10.5%
11.0
Davis Mills
7
4.1%
8
0
0
0.0%
1.1
Powered By Data Skrive