October 30, 2021
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Houston vs. Los Angeles

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Johnson's Houston Texans (1-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) square off in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's team-high 104 rushing yards (14.9 per game) have come on 27 carries.
  • He also has 154 receiving yards (22.0 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.
  • He has received 27 of his team's 172 carries this season (15.7%).
  • The Texans have called a pass in 55.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Johnson's 31.2 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Rams are 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In six games versus the Rams Johnson has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • Johnson will go up against a Rams squad that allows 111.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Rams are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Cardinals, Johnson ran the ball seven times for 25 yards.
  • He tacked on five receptions for 27 yards in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Johnson has 37 yards on 11 carries (12.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 11 catches for 87 yards.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

27

15.7%

104

0

1

5.3%

3.9

Phillip Lindsay

38

22.1%

97

1

2

10.5%

2.6

Tyrod Taylor

5

2.9%

55

1

2

10.5%

11.0

Davis Mills

7

4.1%

8

0

0

0.0%

1.1

