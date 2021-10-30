Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Johnson's Houston Texans (1-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) square off in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's team-high 104 rushing yards (14.9 per game) have come on 27 carries.

He also has 154 receiving yards (22.0 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.

He has received 27 of his team's 172 carries this season (15.7%).

The Texans have called a pass in 55.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Johnson's 31.2 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Rams are 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In six games versus the Rams Johnson has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

Johnson will go up against a Rams squad that allows 111.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Rams are ranked 20th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Cardinals, Johnson ran the ball seven times for 25 yards.

He tacked on five receptions for 27 yards in the passing game.

During his last three games, Johnson has 37 yards on 11 carries (12.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 11 catches for 87 yards.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 27 15.7% 104 0 1 5.3% 3.9 Phillip Lindsay 38 22.1% 97 1 2 10.5% 2.6 Tyrod Taylor 5 2.9% 55 1 2 10.5% 11.0 Davis Mills 7 4.1% 8 0 0 0.0% 1.1

