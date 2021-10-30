Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Houston vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Davis Mills before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mills and the Houston Texans (1-6) meet the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills has thrown for 1,047 passing yards this season (149.6 per game) and has a 64.9% completion percentage (111-of-171), throwing five touchdown passes with seven interceptions.
  • He has tacked on eight rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 1.1 yards per game.
  • The Texans have run 55.6% passing plays and 44.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mills has attempted 10 of his 171 passes in the red zone, accounting for 27.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams are giving up 285.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • With seven passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Mills completed 71.9% of his passes for 135 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Mills has collected 690 passing yards (230.0 yards per game) while going 73-for-104 (70.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

64

29.8%

45

502

1

3

16.7%

David Johnson

24

11.2%

19

154

1

3

16.7%

Chris Conley

12

5.6%

7

134

1

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive