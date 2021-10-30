Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Houston vs. Los Angeles
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills has thrown for 1,047 passing yards this season (149.6 per game) and has a 64.9% completion percentage (111-of-171), throwing five touchdown passes with seven interceptions.
- He has tacked on eight rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 1.1 yards per game.
- The Texans have run 55.6% passing plays and 44.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
- Mills has attempted 10 of his 171 passes in the red zone, accounting for 27.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams are giving up 285.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- With seven passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Mills completed 71.9% of his passes for 135 yards.
- Over his last three games, Mills has collected 690 passing yards (230.0 yards per game) while going 73-for-104 (70.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
64
29.8%
45
502
1
3
16.7%
David Johnson
24
11.2%
19
154
1
3
16.7%
Chris Conley
12
5.6%
7
134
1
0
0.0%
