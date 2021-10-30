There will be player prop betting options available for Davis Mills before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mills and the Houston Texans (1-6) meet the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills has thrown for 1,047 passing yards this season (149.6 per game) and has a 64.9% completion percentage (111-of-171), throwing five touchdown passes with seven interceptions.

He has tacked on eight rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 1.1 yards per game.

The Texans have run 55.6% passing plays and 44.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Mills has attempted 10 of his 171 passes in the red zone, accounting for 27.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are giving up 285.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

With seven passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Mills completed 71.9% of his passes for 135 yards.

Over his last three games, Mills has collected 690 passing yards (230.0 yards per game) while going 73-for-104 (70.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 64 29.8% 45 502 1 3 16.7% David Johnson 24 11.2% 19 154 1 3 16.7% Chris Conley 12 5.6% 7 134 1 0 0.0%

