In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Deebo Samuel and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (2-4) take on the Chicago Bears (3-4) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 648 receiving yards (108.0 per game) are tops amongst the 49ers. He's been targeted 63 times, and has 38 catches and four touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 32.6% (63 total) of his team's 193 passing attempts this season.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 30.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 242.9 yards per game through the air.

The Bears have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Samuel put together a 100-yard performance against the Colts last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.

Samuel's stat line over his last three outings shows 18 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 104.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 33 times.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 63 32.6% 38 648 4 6 30.0% George Kittle 28 14.5% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Kyle Juszczyk 16 8.3% 14 135 1 2 10.0% Mohamed Sanu 17 8.8% 11 113 0 2 10.0%

