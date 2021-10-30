The Denver Broncos (3-4), who have lost four straight games, are 3.5-point favorites against the Washington Football Team (2-5), losers of three straight, on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The contest's point total is set at 44.5.

Odds for Broncos vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points just two times this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Washington's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to average 40.9 points per game, 3.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.6 points lower than the 48.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 46.6 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Broncos rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team surrender (30.0).

The Broncos collect 347.6 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Football Team allow per contest.

In games that Denver churns out over 406.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (8).

Washington stats and trends

Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Football Team put up just 2.8 more points per game (20.9) than the Broncos give up (18.1).

When Washington records more than 18.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Football Team average 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos allow per contest (323.4).

When Washington piles up over 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

In three home games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.

Broncos home games this season average 43.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.

Washington has hit the over twice in three away games this season.

Football Team away games this season average 47.3 total points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

