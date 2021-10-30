Publish date:
Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Broncos vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points just two times this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Washington's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
- The two teams combine to average 40.9 points per game, 3.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 3.6 points lower than the 48.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 44.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 46.6 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.
Broncos stats and trends
- In Denver's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year, the Broncos rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team surrender (30.0).
- The Broncos collect 347.6 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Football Team allow per contest.
- In games that Denver churns out over 406.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (8).
Washington stats and trends
- Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.
- The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Football Team put up just 2.8 more points per game (20.9) than the Broncos give up (18.1).
- When Washington records more than 18.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Football Team average 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos allow per contest (323.4).
- When Washington piles up over 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.
- At home, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
- In three home games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.
- Broncos home games this season average 43.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
- Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.
- Washington has hit the over twice in three away games this season.
- Football Team away games this season average 47.3 total points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
