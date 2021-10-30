Oddsmakers have posted player props for Derrick Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 8 when Henry's Tennessee Titans (5-2) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has picked up a team-high 869 rushing yards (124.1 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

He also averages 22.0 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 154 yards.

He has handled 191, or 83.4%, of his team's 229 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Henry's 97.6 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups are 9.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four of 10 games versus the Colts Henry has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those four games.

Henry will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

Henry and the Titans will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (two).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Henry picked up 86 yards on 29 carries.

He added 16 yards on two receptions.

In his last three games, Henry has taken 78 carries for 359 yards (119.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 191 83.4% 869 10 29 85.3% 4.6 Ryan Tannehill 21 9.2% 139 3 5 14.7% 6.6 Jeremy McNichols 7 3.1% 38 0 0 0.0% 5.4 Cam Batson 2 0.9% 15 0 0 0.0% 7.5

