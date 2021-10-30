Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Derrick Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 8 when Henry's Tennessee Titans (5-2) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has picked up a team-high 869 rushing yards (124.1 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 22.0 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 154 yards.
  • He has handled 191, or 83.4%, of his team's 229 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Henry's 97.6 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups are 9.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four of 10 games versus the Colts Henry has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
  • Henry will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • Henry and the Titans will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (two).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Henry picked up 86 yards on 29 carries.
  • He added 16 yards on two receptions.
  • In his last three games, Henry has taken 78 carries for 359 yards (119.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Derrick Henry

191

83.4%

869

10

29

85.3%

4.6

Ryan Tannehill

21

9.2%

139

3

5

14.7%

6.6

Jeremy McNichols

7

3.1%

38

0

0

0.0%

5.4

Cam Batson

2

0.9%

15

0

0

0.0%

7.5

