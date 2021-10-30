Publish date:
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has picked up a team-high 869 rushing yards (124.1 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
- He also averages 22.0 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 154 yards.
- He has handled 191, or 83.4%, of his team's 229 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Henry's 97.6 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups are 9.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four of 10 games versus the Colts Henry has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
- Henry will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- Henry and the Titans will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (two).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Henry picked up 86 yards on 29 carries.
- He added 16 yards on two receptions.
- In his last three games, Henry has taken 78 carries for 359 yards (119.7 per game) and six touchdowns.
Henry's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry
191
83.4%
869
10
29
85.3%
4.6
Ryan Tannehill
21
9.2%
139
3
5
14.7%
6.6
Jeremy McNichols
7
3.1%
38
0
0
0.0%
5.4
Cam Batson
2
0.9%
15
0
0
0.0%
7.5
