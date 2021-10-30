Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Smith, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (0-7) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has grabbed 32 passes and leads his team with 406 receiving yards while scoring one touchdown. He has been targeted 53 times, and averages 58.0 yards per game.
  • Smith has been the target of 53 of his team's 243 passing attempts this season, or 21.8% of the target share.
  • Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while running the football 40.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 279.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Smith was targeted nine times and racked up five catches for 61 yards.
  • Smith's 14 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 169 yards (56.3 ypg) in his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

Jalen Reagor

30

12.3%

19

165

2

1

3.0%

Powered By Data Skrive