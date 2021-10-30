Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Smith, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (0-7) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has grabbed 32 passes and leads his team with 406 receiving yards while scoring one touchdown. He has been targeted 53 times, and averages 58.0 yards per game.

Smith has been the target of 53 of his team's 243 passing attempts this season, or 21.8% of the target share.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while running the football 40.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 279.6 yards per game through the air.

The Lions have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Smith was targeted nine times and racked up five catches for 61 yards.

Smith's 14 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 169 yards (56.3 ypg) in his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2% Jalen Reagor 30 12.3% 19 165 2 1 3.0%

