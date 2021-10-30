Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has grabbed 32 passes and leads his team with 406 receiving yards while scoring one touchdown. He has been targeted 53 times, and averages 58.0 yards per game.
- Smith has been the target of 53 of his team's 243 passing attempts this season, or 21.8% of the target share.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while running the football 40.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 279.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Lions have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Smith was targeted nine times and racked up five catches for 61 yards.
- Smith's 14 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 169 yards (56.3 ypg) in his last three games.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
Jalen Reagor
30
12.3%
19
165
2
1
3.0%
Powered By Data Skrive