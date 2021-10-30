Devontae Booker has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Booker and the New York Giants (2-5) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Booker has collected 156 rushing yards (22.3 per game) on 49 attempts with two touchdowns.

And he has added 12 catches for 73 yards (10.4 per game) and one receiving TD.

His team has run the ball 169 times this season, and he's carried 49 of those attempts (29.0%).

The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Booker's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs are 20.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

In one of 10 games against the Chiefs Booker has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 27th in the NFL, allowing 128.9 yards per game.

The Chiefs have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Booker racked up 51 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Booker also racked up 15 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Booker has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 19.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 49 29.0% 156 2 11 33.3% 3.2 Daniel Jones 41 24.3% 229 2 8 24.2% 5.6 Saquon Barkley 54 32.0% 195 2 10 30.3% 3.6 Elijhaa Penny 17 10.1% 54 1 2 6.1% 3.2

