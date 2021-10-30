Publish date:
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Booker has collected 156 rushing yards (22.3 per game) on 49 attempts with two touchdowns.
- And he has added 12 catches for 73 yards (10.4 per game) and one receiving TD.
- His team has run the ball 169 times this season, and he's carried 49 of those attempts (29.0%).
- The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Booker's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs are 20.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- In one of 10 games against the Chiefs Booker has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 27th in the NFL, allowing 128.9 yards per game.
- The Chiefs have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Booker racked up 51 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Booker also racked up 15 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Booker has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 42 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 19.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
49
29.0%
156
2
11
33.3%
3.2
Daniel Jones
41
24.3%
229
2
8
24.2%
5.6
Saquon Barkley
54
32.0%
195
2
10
30.3%
3.6
Elijhaa Penny
17
10.1%
54
1
2
6.1%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive