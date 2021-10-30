Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New York vs. Kansas City

Author:

Devontae Booker has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Booker and the New York Giants (2-5) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Booker has collected 156 rushing yards (22.3 per game) on 49 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • And he has added 12 catches for 73 yards (10.4 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • His team has run the ball 169 times this season, and he's carried 49 of those attempts (29.0%).
  • The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Booker's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Chiefs are 20.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In one of 10 games against the Chiefs Booker has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 27th in the NFL, allowing 128.9 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Booker racked up 51 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Booker also racked up 15 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Booker has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 42 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 19.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

49

29.0%

156

2

11

33.3%

3.2

Daniel Jones

41

24.3%

229

2

8

24.2%

5.6

Saquon Barkley

54

32.0%

195

2

10

30.3%

3.6

Elijhaa Penny

17

10.1%

54

1

2

6.1%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive