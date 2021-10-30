Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's 376 receiving yards (62.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Steelers. He's been targeted 50 times, and has 34 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 50 of his team's 235 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Johnson is averaging 48.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Browns, 16.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
- In five matchups with the Browns, Johnson has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 235.6 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 outing against the Seahawks, Johnson was targeted 13 times, picking up 71 yards on nine receptions.
- Johnson has 20 receptions (on 28 targets) for 235 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 78.3 yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
50
21.3%
34
376
3
3
12.0%
Chase Claypool
42
17.9%
22
358
1
4
16.0%
Najee Harris
46
19.6%
34
244
2
10
40.0%
Pat Freiermuth
20
8.5%
18
158
1
3
12.0%
