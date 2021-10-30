Diontae Johnson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 8 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's 376 receiving yards (62.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Steelers. He's been targeted 50 times, and has 34 receptions and three touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 50 of his team's 235 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Johnson is averaging 48.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Browns, 16.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).

In five matchups with the Browns, Johnson has not had a touchdown catch.

The 235.6 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 outing against the Seahawks, Johnson was targeted 13 times, picking up 71 yards on nine receptions.

Johnson has 20 receptions (on 28 targets) for 235 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 78.3 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0% Pat Freiermuth 20 8.5% 18 158 1 3 12.0%

