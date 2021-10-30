Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Diontae Johnson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 8 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's 376 receiving yards (62.7 per game) are the best mark amongst the Steelers. He's been targeted 50 times, and has 34 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 50 of his team's 235 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Johnson is averaging 48.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Browns, 16.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
  • In five matchups with the Browns, Johnson has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 235.6 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 outing against the Seahawks, Johnson was targeted 13 times, picking up 71 yards on nine receptions.
  • Johnson has 20 receptions (on 28 targets) for 235 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 78.3 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

50

21.3%

34

376

3

3

12.0%

Chase Claypool

42

17.9%

22

358

1

4

16.0%

Najee Harris

46

19.6%

34

244

2

10

40.0%

Pat Freiermuth

20

8.5%

18

158

1

3

12.0%

