October 30, 2021
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Elijah Mitchell for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 8 matchup sees Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (2-4) take on the Chicago Bears (3-4) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has had 63 attempts for a team-leading 296 rushing yards (49.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • And he has caught four passes for 30 yards (5.0 per game).
  • He has received 63 of his team's 168 carries this season (37.5%).
  • The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The Bears give up 122.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
  • Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Mitchell rushed 18 times for 107 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Mitchell has 150 rushing yards (50.0 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

63

37.5%

296

2

5

29.4%

4.7

Trey Sermon

31

18.5%

135

1

1

5.9%

4.4

Trey Lance

27

16.1%

133

1

4

23.5%

4.9

JaMycal Hasty

9

5.4%

42

1

2

11.8%

4.7

Powered By Data Skrive