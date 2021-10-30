Publish date:
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has had 63 attempts for a team-leading 296 rushing yards (49.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- And he has caught four passes for 30 yards (5.0 per game).
- He has received 63 of his team's 168 carries this season (37.5%).
- The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Bears.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The Bears give up 122.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
- Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Mitchell rushed 18 times for 107 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Mitchell has 150 rushing yards (50.0 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
63
37.5%
296
2
5
29.4%
4.7
Trey Sermon
31
18.5%
135
1
1
5.9%
4.4
Trey Lance
27
16.1%
133
1
4
23.5%
4.9
JaMycal Hasty
9
5.4%
42
1
2
11.8%
4.7
Powered By Data Skrive