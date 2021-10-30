Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Elijah Mitchell for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 8 matchup sees Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (2-4) take on the Chicago Bears (3-4) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has had 63 attempts for a team-leading 296 rushing yards (49.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

And he has caught four passes for 30 yards (5.0 per game).

He has received 63 of his team's 168 carries this season (37.5%).

The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears give up 122.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Mitchell rushed 18 times for 107 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Mitchell has 150 rushing yards (50.0 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 63 37.5% 296 2 5 29.4% 4.7 Trey Sermon 31 18.5% 135 1 1 5.9% 4.4 Trey Lance 27 16.1% 133 1 4 23.5% 4.9 JaMycal Hasty 9 5.4% 42 1 2 11.8% 4.7

