Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has 24 receptions (on 39 targets) for 413 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 68.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 16.8% of the 232 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
- Sanders (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Sanders has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 25.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Dolphins, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The 311.6 yards per game the Dolphins are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans in Week 6, Sanders was targeted eight times and picked up 91 yards on five receptions.
- Sanders' in his last three games stat line reveals 13 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 73.0 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
39
16.8%
24
413
4
6
12.2%
Stefon Diggs
58
25.0%
37
463
2
12
24.5%
Cole Beasley
43
18.5%
33
303
1
7
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
11.6%
21
286
5
7
14.3%
