Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Emmanuel Sanders, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 8 when Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 24 receptions (on 39 targets) for 413 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 68.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 16.8% of the 232 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.

Sanders (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Sanders has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 25.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Dolphins, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The 311.6 yards per game the Dolphins are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans in Week 6, Sanders was targeted eight times and picked up 91 yards on five receptions.

Sanders' in his last three games stat line reveals 13 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 73.0 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 39 16.8% 24 413 4 6 12.2% Stefon Diggs 58 25.0% 37 463 2 12 24.5% Cole Beasley 43 18.5% 33 303 1 7 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 11.6% 21 286 5 7 14.3%

