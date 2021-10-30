Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Emmanuel Sanders, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 8 when Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has 24 receptions (on 39 targets) for 413 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 68.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 16.8% of the 232 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
  • Sanders (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Sanders has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 25.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Dolphins, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The 311.6 yards per game the Dolphins are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans in Week 6, Sanders was targeted eight times and picked up 91 yards on five receptions.
  • Sanders' in his last three games stat line reveals 13 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 73.0 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

39

16.8%

24

413

4

6

12.2%

Stefon Diggs

58

25.0%

37

463

2

12

24.5%

Cole Beasley

43

18.5%

33

303

1

7

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

11.6%

21

286

5

7

14.3%

