Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over 48.5 points three of seven times.
- UTEP's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is seven points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Miners games this season.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Owls have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Owls rack up 11.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Miners surrender (19.3).
- Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.
- The Owls collect 440.3 yards per game, 142.3 more yards than the 298 the Miners give up per matchup.
- In games that Florida Atlantic picks up over 298 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Owls have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Miners have takeaways (13).
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Miners have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- UTEP's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Miners put up 3.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Owls give up (21).
- UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21 points.
- The Miners collect 387.7 yards per game, just 15.1 more than the 372.6 the Owls give up.
- When UTEP picks up more than 372.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year the Miners have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Florida Atlantic
|Stats
|UTEP
30.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
21
Avg. Points Allowed
19.3
440.3
Avg. Total Yards
387.7
372.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298
11
Giveaways
15
11
Takeaways
13