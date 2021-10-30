The UTEP Miners (6-1, 0-0 C-USA) are 11-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at FAU Stadium. The point total is 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over 48.5 points three of seven times.

UTEP's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is seven points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Miners games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Owls have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Owls rack up 11.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Miners surrender (19.3).

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.

The Owls collect 440.3 yards per game, 142.3 more yards than the 298 the Miners give up per matchup.

In games that Florida Atlantic picks up over 298 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Owls have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Miners have takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida Atlantic at SISportsbook.

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Miners have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

UTEP's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Miners put up 3.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Owls give up (21).

UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21 points.

The Miners collect 387.7 yards per game, just 15.1 more than the 372.6 the Owls give up.

When UTEP picks up more than 372.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Miners have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats