Geno Smith will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Smith's Seattle Seahawks (2-5) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Geno Smith Prop Bet Odds

Geno Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has passed for 507 yards while completing 63.4% of his throws (45-of-71), with three touchdowns and one interception (72.4 yards per game).

He's also helped out on the ground, with 34 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on seven carries.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Smith has attempted five of his 71 passes in the red zone, accounting for 15.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 0 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 0 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 305.7 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense is eighth in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Smith went 12-for-22 (54.5%) for 167 yards with one touchdown pass.

Smith added 12 yards on three carries, averaging four yards per carry.

Smith has thrown for 507 yards while completing 63.4% of his passes (45-of-71), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (169.0 per game).

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 34 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on seven carries.

Smith's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 50 25.5% 33 537 6 5 33.3% Tyler Lockett 45 23.0% 29 437 3 3 20.0% Freddie Swain 24 12.2% 16 169 2 2 13.3%

