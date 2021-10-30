Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Geno Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Geno Smith will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Smith's Seattle Seahawks (2-5) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Geno Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has passed for 507 yards while completing 63.4% of his throws (45-of-71), with three touchdowns and one interception (72.4 yards per game).
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 34 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on seven carries.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Smith has attempted five of his 71 passes in the red zone, accounting for 15.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

0

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

0

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The 305.7 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars' defense is eighth in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Smith went 12-for-22 (54.5%) for 167 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Smith added 12 yards on three carries, averaging four yards per carry.
  • Smith has thrown for 507 yards while completing 63.4% of his passes (45-of-71), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (169.0 per game).
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 34 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on seven carries.

Smith's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

50

25.5%

33

537

6

5

33.3%

Tyler Lockett

45

23.0%

29

437

3

3

20.0%

Freddie Swain

24

12.2%

16

169

2

2

13.3%

