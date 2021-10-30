Publish date:
Geno Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Geno Smith Prop Bet Odds
Geno Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has passed for 507 yards while completing 63.4% of his throws (45-of-71), with three touchdowns and one interception (72.4 yards per game).
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 34 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on seven carries.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Smith has attempted five of his 71 passes in the red zone, accounting for 15.2% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Jaguars.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
0
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
0
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The 305.7 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars' defense is eighth in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Smith went 12-for-22 (54.5%) for 167 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Smith added 12 yards on three carries, averaging four yards per carry.
- Smith has thrown for 507 yards while completing 63.4% of his passes (45-of-71), with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (169.0 per game).
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 34 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on seven carries.
Smith's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
50
25.5%
33
537
6
5
33.3%
Tyler Lockett
45
23.0%
29
437
3
3
20.0%
Freddie Swain
24
12.2%
16
169
2
2
13.3%
Powered By Data Skrive