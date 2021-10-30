Publish date:
Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Florida's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- Saturday's total is 21.8 points lower than the two team's combined 72.8 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 23.3 points above the 27.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48 points per game, three fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Gators have averaged a total of 58.9 points, 7.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 14 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators surrender (21.1).
- Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.1 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per matchup (335.4).
- When Georgia totals more than 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gators covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Gators rack up 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).
- Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 6.6 points.
- The Gators collect 292.6 more yards per game (501.7) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (209.1).
- Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 209.1 yards.
- The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Florida
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.4
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
501.7
209.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.4
7
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
6