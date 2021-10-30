Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The 2021 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30 will see the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) visit the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 14 points in the outing. A 51-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of Florida's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.
  • Saturday's total is 21.8 points lower than the two team's combined 72.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 23.3 points above the 27.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48 points per game, three fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Gators have averaged a total of 58.9 points, 7.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Georgia has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 14 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Georgia's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Bulldogs rack up 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators surrender (21.1).
  • Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.1 points.
  • The Bulldogs collect 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators allow per matchup (335.4).
  • When Georgia totals more than 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
  • Florida has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Gators covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.
  • Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • This season the Gators rack up 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).
  • Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 6.6 points.
  • The Gators collect 292.6 more yards per game (501.7) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (209.1).
  • Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 209.1 yards.
  • The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).
Season Stats

GeorgiaStatsFlorida

38.4

Avg. Points Scored

34.4

6.6

Avg. Points Allowed

21.1

430.1

Avg. Total Yards

501.7

209.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

335.4

7

Giveaways

13

10

Takeaways

6