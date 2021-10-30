A pair of the nation's most prolific running games meet when the Georgia State Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) take college football's 16th-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 10 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Panthers are 6-point favorites. The over/under is set at 55.5 for the game.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.8 points under the 66.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 57.1, 1.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.5 points, two fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Georgia State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers average 9.6 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Eagles give up (33.9).

The Panthers average 106.9 fewer yards per game (388.4) than the Eagles give up per matchup (495.3).

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 495.3 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Eagles put up 9.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Panthers surrender (32.4).

The Eagles collect 54.3 fewer yards per game (359.6) than the Panthers allow (413.9).

In games that Georgia Southern churns out over 413.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Eagles have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (8).

Season Stats