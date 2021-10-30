The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 4-point favorites when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The contest has a point total set at 55.5.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.8, is 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.5 points greater than the 52 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 58.7, 3.2 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 2.9 points above the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-4-0 this year.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Yellow Jackets rack up 7.0 more points per game (30.1) than the Hokies surrender (23.1).

Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect 426.6 yards per game, 45.0 more yards than the 381.6 the Hokies allow per matchup.

In games that Georgia Tech amasses more than 381.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Yellow Jackets have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Hokies have takeaways (8).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Virginia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Hokies score 5.2 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (28.9).

Virginia Tech is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 28.9 points.

The Hokies average 89.0 fewer yards per game (329.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (418.7).

This year the Hokies have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (9).

