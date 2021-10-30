The Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) will put their 12th-ranked pass defense to the test against the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) and the No. 10 passing attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cougars are favored by only 1 point in the contest. A total of 62 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Houston vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have scored at least 62 points or more only one time this season.

SMU's games have gone over 62 points in three of six chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 17.0 points lower than the two team's combined 79 points per game average.

This contest's total is 22.0 points above the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.8 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 4-3-0 this year.

The Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Houston has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Cougars score 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs surrender (22.7).

Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.7 points.

The Cougars collect 363.7 yards per game, 32.3 fewer yards than the 396.0 the Mustangs give up per outing.

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 396.0 yards.

This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (10).

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Mustangs have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.

SMU's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Mustangs put up 25.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Cougars surrender (17.3).

SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.

The Mustangs average 246.5 more yards per game (525.4) than the Cougars allow (278.9).

SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team churns out more than 278.9 yards.

This season the Mustangs have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (13).

Season Stats