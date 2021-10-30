Publish date:
Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have scored at least 62 points or more only one time this season.
- SMU's games have gone over 62 points in three of six chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 17.0 points lower than the two team's combined 79 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 22.0 points above the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66.8 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 4-3-0 this year.
- The Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Houston has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Cougars score 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs surrender (22.7).
- Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.7 points.
- The Cougars collect 363.7 yards per game, 32.3 fewer yards than the 396.0 the Mustangs give up per outing.
- Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 396.0 yards.
- This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (10).
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Mustangs have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.
- SMU's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Mustangs put up 25.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Cougars surrender (17.3).
- SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.
- The Mustangs average 246.5 more yards per game (525.4) than the Cougars allow (278.9).
- SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team churns out more than 278.9 yards.
- This season the Mustangs have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|SMU
36.3
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
17.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
363.7
Avg. Total Yards
525.4
278.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.0
7
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
10