Publish date:
Rutgers vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Rutgers and its opponents have combined to put up more than 41.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Illinois' games have gone over 41.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 42.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 4.9 points fewer than the 46.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Scarlet Knights games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 8.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 11.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Scarlet Knights put up just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini surrender (23.8).
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.8 points.
- The Scarlet Knights average 335.7 yards per game, 67.1 fewer yards than the 402.8 the Fighting Illini give up per contest.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- So far this year, the Fighting Illini have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Illinois' games this season have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year the Fighting Illini score 4.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.6).
- When Illinois records more than 22.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini average 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (370.1).
- When Illinois churns out over 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Rutgers
|Stats
|Illinois
24.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.0
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.8
335.7
Avg. Total Yards
323.9
370.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
402.8
6
Giveaways
9
10
Takeaways
12