October 30, 2021
Publish date:

Rutgers vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten rivals square off when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Rutgers is favored by 1.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 41.5 points.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

  • Rutgers and its opponents have combined to put up more than 41.5 points in three of six games this season.
  • Illinois' games have gone over 41.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 42.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.9 points fewer than the 46.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Scarlet Knights games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 8.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 52.5 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 11.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Rutgers has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Scarlet Knights put up just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini surrender (23.8).
  • Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.8 points.
  • The Scarlet Knights average 335.7 yards per game, 67.1 fewer yards than the 402.8 the Fighting Illini give up per contest.
  • The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).
  • Illinois has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • So far this year, the Fighting Illini have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Illinois' games this season have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
  • This year the Fighting Illini score 4.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.6).
  • When Illinois records more than 22.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Fighting Illini average 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (370.1).
  • When Illinois churns out over 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats

RutgersStatsIllinois

24.1

Avg. Points Scored

18.0

22.6

Avg. Points Allowed

23.8

335.7

Avg. Total Yards

323.9

370.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

402.8

6

Giveaways

9

10

Takeaways

12