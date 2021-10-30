The Tennessee Titans (5-2) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is a 3-point favorite in the contest. The over/under is 51 for this game.

Odds for Colts vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points just twice this season.

In 71.4% of Tennessee's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 0.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.3 points more than the 44.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Colts games this season is 45.8, 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 51.

In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Colts rack up just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans allow (23.4).

Indianapolis is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.4 points.

The Colts collect just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Titans allow per contest (376.9).

When Indianapolis totals more than 376.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Colts have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have eight takeaways.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Titans have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in three chances.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This season the Titans put up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts surrender (21.3).

When Tennessee scores more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Titans rack up 382.4 yards per game, 28.3 more yards than the 354.1 the Colts allow.

Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 354.1 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over nine times, seven fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This year, in three home games, Indianapolis has hit the over once.

Colts home games this season average 47.2 total points, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

Tennessee has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.

The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

This season, in three road games, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.

Titans away games this season average 49.0 total points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

