Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is a 3-point favorite in the contest. The over/under is 51 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points just twice this season.
  • In 71.4% of Tennessee's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 51.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 0.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 6.3 points more than the 44.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 45.8, 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 51.
  • In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Indianapolis has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Colts rack up just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans allow (23.4).
  • Indianapolis is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.4 points.
  • The Colts collect just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Titans allow per contest (376.9).
  • When Indianapolis totals more than 376.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Colts have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have eight takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Titans.
  • In Tennessee's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Titans have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in three chances.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • This season the Titans put up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts surrender (21.3).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Titans rack up 382.4 yards per game, 28.3 more yards than the 354.1 the Colts allow.
  • Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 354.1 yards.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over nine times, seven fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • This year, in three home games, Indianapolis has hit the over once.
  • Colts home games this season average 47.2 total points, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
  • Tennessee has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.
  • The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • This season, in three road games, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.
  • Titans away games this season average 49.0 total points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

Powered by Data Skrive.