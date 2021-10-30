Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colts vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points just twice this season.
- In 71.4% of Tennessee's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 51.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 0.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 6.3 points more than the 44.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Colts games this season is 45.8, 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 51.
- In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Indianapolis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Colts rack up just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans allow (23.4).
- Indianapolis is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.4 points.
- The Colts collect just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Titans allow per contest (376.9).
- When Indianapolis totals more than 376.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Colts have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have eight takeaways.
Titans stats and trends
- In Tennessee's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Titans have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in three chances.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This season the Titans put up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts surrender (21.3).
- When Tennessee scores more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Titans rack up 382.4 yards per game, 28.3 more yards than the 354.1 the Colts allow.
- Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 354.1 yards.
- The Titans have turned the ball over nine times, seven fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (16).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- This year, in three home games, Indianapolis has hit the over once.
- Colts home games this season average 47.2 total points, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
- Tennessee has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.
- The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
- This season, in three road games, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.
- Titans away games this season average 49.0 total points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
