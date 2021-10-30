The No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's 14th-ranked rush defense, meet the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) and their 18th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cyclones are 7.5-point favorites. The point total is 47.5 for the game.

Odds for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in four of six games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 47.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.7 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 38.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 49.8, 2.3 points above Saturday's total of 47.5.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 6.1 points below the 53.6 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Cyclones have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cyclones average 10.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Mountaineers allow (21.7).

Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Cyclones collect 72.2 more yards per game (428.9) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (356.7).

When Iowa State piles up over 356.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have seven takeaways .

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Mountaineers put up 11.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cyclones surrender (17).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team records more than 17 points.

The Mountaineers collect 128.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (262.3).

In games that West Virginia piles up over 262.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (7).

Season Stats