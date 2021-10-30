There will be player prop bets available for Ja'Marr Chase before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) and the New York Jets (1-5) hit the field in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's 754 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Bengals. He's been targeted 51 times and has totaled 35 catches and six touchdowns (107.7 yards per game).

Chase has been the target of 51 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 23.9% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

The Jets have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.8 yards per game through the air.

The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Chase was targeted 10 times, totaling 201 yards on eight receptions (averaging 25.1 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Chase has 18 catches on 26 targets for 457 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 152.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% Tee Higgins 43 20.2% 25 256 2 5 27.8% C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive