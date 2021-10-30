Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's 754 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Bengals. He's been targeted 51 times and has totaled 35 catches and six touchdowns (107.7 yards per game).
- Chase has been the target of 51 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 23.9% of the target share.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- The Jets have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Chase was targeted 10 times, totaling 201 yards on eight receptions (averaging 25.1 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Chase has 18 catches on 26 targets for 457 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 152.3 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
51
23.9%
35
754
6
2
11.1%
Tyler Boyd
45
21.1%
32
329
1
3
16.7%
Tee Higgins
43
20.2%
25
256
2
5
27.8%
C.J. Uzomah
19
8.9%
17
256
5
1
5.6%
