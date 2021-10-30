Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Ja'Marr Chase before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) and the New York Jets (1-5) hit the field in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's 754 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Bengals. He's been targeted 51 times and has totaled 35 catches and six touchdowns (107.7 yards per game).
  • Chase has been the target of 51 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 23.9% of the target share.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • The Jets have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Chase was targeted 10 times, totaling 201 yards on eight receptions (averaging 25.1 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Chase has 18 catches on 26 targets for 457 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 152.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

Tee Higgins

43

20.2%

25

256

2

5

27.8%

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

