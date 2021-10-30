Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers' team-leading 390 receiving yards (55.7 per game) have come on 41 receptions (59 targets).
- Meyers has been the target of 23.2% (59 total) of his team's 254 passing attempts this season.
- Meyers (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Chargers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Meyers put up 15 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 15.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chargers.
- The 216.7 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Meyers caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Meyers has hauled in 14 passes (18 targets) for 144 yards (48.0 per game) over his last three games.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
59
23.2%
41
390
0
4
13.3%
Kendrick Bourne
28
11.0%
22
350
2
1
3.3%
Nelson Agholor
36
14.2%
19
275
2
5
16.7%
Hunter Henry
32
12.6%
24
264
4
4
13.3%
Powered By Data Skrive