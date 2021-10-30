Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jakobi Meyers ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Meyers' New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) square off in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers' team-leading 390 receiving yards (55.7 per game) have come on 41 receptions (59 targets).

Meyers has been the target of 23.2% (59 total) of his team's 254 passing attempts this season.

Meyers (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Meyers put up 15 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 15.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chargers.

The 216.7 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Meyers caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted seven times.

Meyers has hauled in 14 passes (18 targets) for 144 yards (48.0 per game) over his last three games.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 59 23.2% 41 390 0 4 13.3% Kendrick Bourne 28 11.0% 22 350 2 1 3.3% Nelson Agholor 36 14.2% 19 275 2 5 16.7% Hunter Henry 32 12.6% 24 264 4 4 13.3%

