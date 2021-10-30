Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jakobi Meyers ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Meyers' New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) square off in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers' team-leading 390 receiving yards (55.7 per game) have come on 41 receptions (59 targets).
  • Meyers has been the target of 23.2% (59 total) of his team's 254 passing attempts this season.
  • Meyers (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Meyers put up 15 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 15.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chargers.
  • The 216.7 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Meyers caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Meyers has hauled in 14 passes (18 targets) for 144 yards (48.0 per game) over his last three games.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

59

23.2%

41

390

0

4

13.3%

Kendrick Bourne

28

11.0%

22

350

2

1

3.3%

Nelson Agholor

36

14.2%

19

275

2

5

16.7%

Hunter Henry

32

12.6%

24

264

4

4

13.3%

