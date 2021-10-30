Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has passed for 1,716 yards (245.1 per game) while completing 61.2% of his passes (148-for-242), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 66 times for 361 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per game.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts has attempted 32 of his 242 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The 279.6 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Raiders, Hurts went 18-for-34 (52.9 percent) for 236 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- He added 13 carries for 61 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
- Hurts has put up 549 passing yards (183.0 ypg) on 52-of-97 with three touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 135 rushing yards on 32 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 45.0 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
