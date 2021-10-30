Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Author:

Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (0-7) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has passed for 1,716 yards (245.1 per game) while completing 61.2% of his passes (148-for-242), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 66 times for 361 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has attempted 32 of his 242 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The 279.6 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Hurts went 18-for-34 (52.9 percent) for 236 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • He added 13 carries for 61 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
  • Hurts has put up 549 passing yards (183.0 ypg) on 52-of-97 with three touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 135 rushing yards on 32 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

