Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (0-7) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has passed for 1,716 yards (245.1 per game) while completing 61.2% of his passes (148-for-242), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 66 times for 361 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per game.

The Eagles have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has attempted 32 of his 242 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Detroit

The 279.6 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Raiders, Hurts went 18-for-34 (52.9 percent) for 236 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

He added 13 carries for 61 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Hurts has put up 549 passing yards (183.0 ypg) on 52-of-97 with three touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 135 rushing yards on 32 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2%

