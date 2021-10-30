Publish date:
Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards (185.7 per game) while completing 89 of 151 passes (58.9%), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He has added 126 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 45.3% of the time while running the football 54.7% of the time.
- Winston accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 151 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Winston averaged 22.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers, 232.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Winston threw threw one time over those three games against the Buccaneers, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.
- Note: Winston's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 277.1 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Winston put together a 222-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 54.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- Winston tacked on 40 yards on eight carries, averaging five yards per carry.
- Winston has passed for 727 yards while completing 58% of his throws (51-of-88), with six touchdowns and one interception (242.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also added 66 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 14 carries.
Winston's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
28
18.1%
16
254
3
4
19.0%
Alvin Kamara
33
21.3%
25
241
4
5
23.8%
Deonte Harris
16
10.3%
12
236
2
0
0.0%
