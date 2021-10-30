In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jameis Winston for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Winston and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards (185.7 per game) while completing 89 of 151 passes (58.9%), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added 126 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 45.3% of the time while running the football 54.7% of the time.

Winston accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 151 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Winston's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Winston averaged 22.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers, 232.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Winston threw threw one time over those three games against the Buccaneers, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.

Note: Winston's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 277.1 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Winston put together a 222-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 54.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Winston tacked on 40 yards on eight carries, averaging five yards per carry.

Winston has passed for 727 yards while completing 58% of his throws (51-of-88), with six touchdowns and one interception (242.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also added 66 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 14 carries.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 28 18.1% 16 254 3 4 19.0% Alvin Kamara 33 21.3% 25 241 4 5 23.8% Deonte Harris 16 10.3% 12 236 2 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive