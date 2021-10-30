Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jameis Winston for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Winston and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards (185.7 per game) while completing 89 of 151 passes (58.9%), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has added 126 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 45.3% of the time while running the football 54.7% of the time.
  • Winston accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his 151 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Winston's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Winston averaged 22.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers, 232.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Winston threw threw one time over those three games against the Buccaneers, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • Note: Winston's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 277.1 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Winston put together a 222-yard performance against the Seahawks last week, completing 54.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Winston tacked on 40 yards on eight carries, averaging five yards per carry.
  • Winston has passed for 727 yards while completing 58% of his throws (51-of-88), with six touchdowns and one interception (242.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also added 66 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 14 carries.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

28

18.1%

16

254

3

4

19.0%

Alvin Kamara

33

21.3%

25

241

4

5

23.8%

Deonte Harris

16

10.3%

12

236

2

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive