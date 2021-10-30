Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for James Robinson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) play the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has 84 carries for a team-high 460 rushing yards (76.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 17 catches for 116 yards (19.3 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 141 times this season, and he's carried 84 of those attempts (59.6%).
  • The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Robinson will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 134.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Seahawks have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Robinson put together a 73-yard rushing performance in his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Robinson also racked up 28 yards on three receptions.
  • Robinson has rushed for 300 yards on 53 carries (100.0 yards per game) with four touchdowns over his last three games.

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Robinson

84

59.6%

460

5

14

53.8%

5.5

Trevor Lawrence

26

18.4%

121

2

6

23.1%

4.7

Carlos Hyde

24

17.0%

108

0

5

19.2%

4.5

Laviska Shenault Jr.

3

2.1%

20

0

0

0.0%

6.7

Powered By Data Skrive