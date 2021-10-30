Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has 84 carries for a team-high 460 rushing yards (76.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 17 catches for 116 yards (19.3 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 141 times this season, and he's carried 84 of those attempts (59.6%).
- The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Robinson will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 134.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Seahawks have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Robinson put together a 73-yard rushing performance in his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Robinson also racked up 28 yards on three receptions.
- Robinson has rushed for 300 yards on 53 carries (100.0 yards per game) with four touchdowns over his last three games.
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
84
59.6%
460
5
14
53.8%
5.5
Trevor Lawrence
26
18.4%
121
2
6
23.1%
4.7
Carlos Hyde
24
17.0%
108
0
5
19.2%
4.5
Laviska Shenault Jr.
3
2.1%
20
0
0
0.0%
6.7
