Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for James Robinson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) play the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has 84 carries for a team-high 460 rushing yards (76.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has tacked on 17 catches for 116 yards (19.3 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 141 times this season, and he's carried 84 of those attempts (59.6%).

The Jaguars, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

Robinson will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 134.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Seahawks have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Robinson put together a 73-yard rushing performance in his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Robinson also racked up 28 yards on three receptions.

Robinson has rushed for 300 yards on 53 carries (100.0 yards per game) with four touchdowns over his last three games.

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Robinson 84 59.6% 460 5 14 53.8% 5.5 Trevor Lawrence 26 18.4% 121 2 6 23.1% 4.7 Carlos Hyde 24 17.0% 108 0 5 19.2% 4.5 Laviska Shenault Jr. 3 2.1% 20 0 0 0.0% 6.7

