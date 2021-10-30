Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has racked up 235 yards on 21 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 39.2 yards per game, on 33 targets.
- Cook has been the target of 13.4% (33 total) of his team's 247 passing attempts this season.
- Cook has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- Cook totaled 36 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Patriots, 3.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 259.9 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens in Week 6, Cook was targeted seven times and racked up 25 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Cook's 11 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 124 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
33
13.4%
21
235
2
5
16.7%
Mike Williams
56
22.7%
33
498
6
5
16.7%
Keenan Allen
58
23.5%
39
419
1
9
30.0%
Austin Ekeler
32
13.0%
27
242
3
4
13.3%
Powered By Data Skrive