Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jared Cook, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) hit the field in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has racked up 235 yards on 21 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 39.2 yards per game, on 33 targets.
  • Cook has been the target of 13.4% (33 total) of his team's 247 passing attempts this season.
  • Cook has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • Cook totaled 36 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Patriots, 3.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 259.9 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens in Week 6, Cook was targeted seven times and racked up 25 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cook's 11 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 124 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

33

13.4%

21

235

2

5

16.7%

Mike Williams

56

22.7%

33

498

6

5

16.7%

Keenan Allen

58

23.5%

39

419

1

9

30.0%

Austin Ekeler

32

13.0%

27

242

3

4

13.3%

Powered By Data Skrive