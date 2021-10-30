Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jared Cook, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) hit the field in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has racked up 235 yards on 21 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 39.2 yards per game, on 33 targets.

Cook has been the target of 13.4% (33 total) of his team's 247 passing attempts this season.

Cook has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

Cook totaled 36 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Patriots, 3.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Patriots.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 259.9 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens in Week 6, Cook was targeted seven times and racked up 25 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cook's 11 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 124 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 33 13.4% 21 235 2 5 16.7% Mike Williams 56 22.7% 33 498 6 5 16.7% Keenan Allen 58 23.5% 39 419 1 9 30.0% Austin Ekeler 32 13.0% 27 242 3 4 13.3%

