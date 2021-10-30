Before placing any bets on Jared Goff's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) meet in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff leads Detroit with 1,773 passing yards (253.3 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (181-of-274) while throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's tacked on 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per game.

The Lions, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the football 37.4% of the time.

Goff accounts for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 30 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In three matchups against the Eagles, Goff averaged 268.3 passing yards per game, 1.8 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those games against the Eagles.

The 236.4 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Goff went 22-for-36 (61.1 percent) for 268 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Goff has thrown for 673 passing yards over his last three games (224.3 per game) and has a 62.8% completion percentage (71-of-113), throwing one touchdown pass with four interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D'Andre Swift 52 18.8% 42 391 2 6 20.0% T.J. Hockenson 53 19.2% 38 359 2 5 16.7% Kalif Raymond 39 14.1% 26 334 2 3 10.0%

