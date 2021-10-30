Skip to main content
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any bets on Jared Goff's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-7) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) meet in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff leads Detroit with 1,773 passing yards (253.3 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (181-of-274) while throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per game.
  • The Lions, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the football 37.4% of the time.
  • Goff accounts for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 30 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In three matchups against the Eagles, Goff averaged 268.3 passing yards per game, 1.8 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those games against the Eagles.
  • The 236.4 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Goff went 22-for-36 (61.1 percent) for 268 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • Goff has thrown for 673 passing yards over his last three games (224.3 per game) and has a 62.8% completion percentage (71-of-113), throwing one touchdown pass with four interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D'Andre Swift

52

18.8%

42

391

2

6

20.0%

T.J. Hockenson

53

19.2%

38

359

2

5

16.7%

Kalif Raymond

39

14.1%

26

334

2

3

10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive