Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff leads Detroit with 1,773 passing yards (253.3 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (181-of-274) while throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's tacked on 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per game.
- The Lions, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the football 37.4% of the time.
- Goff accounts for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 30 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In three matchups against the Eagles, Goff averaged 268.3 passing yards per game, 1.8 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those games against the Eagles.
- The 236.4 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Rams, Goff went 22-for-36 (61.1 percent) for 268 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- Goff has thrown for 673 passing yards over his last three games (224.3 per game) and has a 62.8% completion percentage (71-of-113), throwing one touchdown pass with four interceptions.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D'Andre Swift
52
18.8%
42
391
2
6
20.0%
T.J. Hockenson
53
19.2%
38
359
2
5
16.7%
Kalif Raymond
39
14.1%
26
334
2
3
10.0%
