October 30, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington

Javonte Williams will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Williams' Denver Broncos (3-4) and the Washington Football Team (2-5) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has taken 69 carries for 320 yards (45.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • And he has added 20 catches for 122 yards (17.4 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has received 69 of his team's 167 carries this season (41.3%).
  • The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Williams will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 105.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Williams rushed four times for 20 yards (five yards per carry).
  • He tacked on six receptions for 32 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Williams has taken 23 carries for 134 yards (44.7 per game).
  • He also has 12 catches for 72 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

69

41.3%

320

1

10

30.3%

4.6

Melvin Gordon III

78

46.7%

350

2

13

39.4%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

17

10.2%

69

0

7

21.2%

4.1

Damarea Crockett

3

1.8%

7

0

3

9.1%

2.3

