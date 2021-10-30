Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Williams has taken 69 carries for 320 yards (45.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- And he has added 20 catches for 122 yards (17.4 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has received 69 of his team's 167 carries this season (41.3%).
- The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- Williams will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 105.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Williams rushed four times for 20 yards (five yards per carry).
- He tacked on six receptions for 32 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Williams has taken 23 carries for 134 yards (44.7 per game).
- He also has 12 catches for 72 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
69
41.3%
320
1
10
30.3%
4.6
Melvin Gordon III
78
46.7%
350
2
13
39.4%
4.5
Teddy Bridgewater
17
10.2%
69
0
7
21.2%
4.1
Damarea Crockett
3
1.8%
7
0
3
9.1%
2.3
