Javonte Williams will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Williams' Denver Broncos (3-4) and the Washington Football Team (2-5) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has taken 69 carries for 320 yards (45.7 per game) and one touchdown.

And he has added 20 catches for 122 yards (17.4 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has received 69 of his team's 167 carries this season (41.3%).

The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Williams will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 105.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Williams rushed four times for 20 yards (five yards per carry).

He tacked on six receptions for 32 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

During his last three games, Williams has taken 23 carries for 134 yards (44.7 per game).

He also has 12 catches for 72 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 69 41.3% 320 1 10 30.3% 4.6 Melvin Gordon III 78 46.7% 350 2 13 39.4% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 17 10.2% 69 0 7 21.2% 4.1 Damarea Crockett 3 1.8% 7 0 3 9.1% 2.3

