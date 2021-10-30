Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Jaylen Waddle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 8 when Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) square off against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle has grabbed 44 passes (on 57 targets) for 384 yards (54.9 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 20.6% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
  • Waddle (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while running the ball 34.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Waddle collected 48 receiving yards in single career matchup, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waddle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bills.
  • The Bills are giving up 192.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • With five passing TDs conceded this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Waddle was targeted eight times and picked up 83 yards on seven receptions.
  • During his last three games, Waddle has 19 receptions (27 targets) for 184 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 61.3 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

57

20.6%

44

384

3

5

20.0%

Mike Gesicki

51

18.4%

37

427

2

2

8.0%

DeVante Parker

32

11.6%

17

242

1

2

8.0%

Myles Gaskin

36

13.0%

28

146

3

5

20.0%

