Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Jaylen Waddle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 8 when Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) square off against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has grabbed 44 passes (on 57 targets) for 384 yards (54.9 per game) and three touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 20.6% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.

Waddle (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while running the ball 34.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Waddle collected 48 receiving yards in single career matchup, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waddle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bills.

The Bills are giving up 192.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

With five passing TDs conceded this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Waddle was targeted eight times and picked up 83 yards on seven receptions.

During his last three games, Waddle has 19 receptions (27 targets) for 184 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 61.3 yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 57 20.6% 44 384 3 5 20.0% Mike Gesicki 51 18.4% 37 427 2 2 8.0% DeVante Parker 32 11.6% 17 242 1 2 8.0% Myles Gaskin 36 13.0% 28 146 3 5 20.0%

