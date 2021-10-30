Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle has grabbed 44 passes (on 57 targets) for 384 yards (54.9 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 20.6% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
- Waddle (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.8% of the time while running the ball 34.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Waddle collected 48 receiving yards in single career matchup, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Waddle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bills.
- The Bills are giving up 192.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
- With five passing TDs conceded this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Waddle was targeted eight times and picked up 83 yards on seven receptions.
- During his last three games, Waddle has 19 receptions (27 targets) for 184 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 61.3 yards per game.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
57
20.6%
44
384
3
5
20.0%
Mike Gesicki
51
18.4%
37
427
2
2
8.0%
DeVante Parker
32
11.6%
17
242
1
2
8.0%
Myles Gaskin
36
13.0%
28
146
3
5
20.0%
