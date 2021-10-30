Jimmy Garoppolo has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (2-4) and the Chicago Bears (3-4) hit the field in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 1,106 yards while completing 64.8% of his passes (94-of-145), with six touchdowns and four interceptions this year (184.3 per game).

He also has 26 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo accounts for 43.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 145 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Chicago

In one matchup against the Bears, Garoppolo threw for 293 passing yards, 83.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bears.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The 242.9 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Garoppolo completed 59.3% of his pass attempts for 181 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 346 yards (115.3 per game) while completing 60% of his passes (30-of-50), with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 63 32.6% 38 648 4 6 30.0% George Kittle 28 14.5% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Kyle Juszczyk 16 8.3% 14 135 1 2 10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive