October 30, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) take on the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 1,956 yards (279.4 ypg), completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 44 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow has attempted 17 of his 212 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New York

  • This week Burrow will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (291.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Burrow went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 416 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has collected 968 passing yards (322.7 yards per game) while going 68-for-105 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 31 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game on the ground.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

