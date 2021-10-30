Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) take on the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 1,956 yards (279.4 ypg), completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 44 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Bengals have called a pass in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow has attempted 17 of his 212 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

This week Burrow will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (291.8 yards allowed per game).

The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Burrow went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 416 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

Over his last three games, Burrow has collected 968 passing yards (322.7 yards per game) while going 68-for-105 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 31 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 10.3 yards per game on the ground.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6%

