Before Joe Mixon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) take on the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has 123 rushing attempts for a team-leading 539 yards (77.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also added 13 catches for 90 yards (12.9 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 123 of his team's 186 carries this season (66.1%).

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Mixon recorded 44 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Jets, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Jets.

The Jets have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.5 yards per game.

This season the Jets have given up 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Mixon picked up 59 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Mixon has rushed for 186 yards on 40 carries (62.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.

He's also caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 123 66.1% 539 4 6 54.5% 4.4 Samaje Perine 31 16.7% 139 1 1 9.1% 4.5 Joe Burrow 18 9.7% 44 0 2 18.2% 2.4 Chris Evans 4 2.2% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

Powered By Data Skrive