October 30, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

Before Joe Mixon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) take on the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has 123 rushing attempts for a team-leading 539 yards (77.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also added 13 catches for 90 yards (12.9 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 123 of his team's 186 carries this season (66.1%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Mixon recorded 44 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Jets, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Jets.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.5 yards per game.
  • This season the Jets have given up 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Mixon picked up 59 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Mixon has rushed for 186 yards on 40 carries (62.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

123

66.1%

539

4

6

54.5%

4.4

Samaje Perine

31

16.7%

139

1

1

9.1%

4.5

Joe Burrow

18

9.7%

44

0

2

18.2%

2.4

Chris Evans

4

2.2%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

