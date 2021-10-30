Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has churned out a team-best 579 rushing yards (82.7 per game) with five touchdowns.
- And he has added 18 catches for 213 yards (30.4 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has received 105 of his team's 192 carries this season (54.7%).
- The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Taylor has averaged 38 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games against the Titans Taylor has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Allowing 103.3 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the ninth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Titans have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 20th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Taylor ran for 107 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- In his last three games, Taylor has 305 rushing yards (101.7 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 44.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing seven passes for 132 yards and one touchdown.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
105
54.7%
579
5
34
72.3%
5.5
Nyheim Hines
34
17.7%
115
1
5
10.6%
3.4
Marlon Mack
28
14.6%
101
0
2
4.3%
3.6
Carson Wentz
22
11.5%
97
1
6
12.8%
4.4
