Before Jonathan Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has churned out a team-best 579 rushing yards (82.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

And he has added 18 catches for 213 yards (30.4 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has received 105 of his team's 192 carries this season (54.7%).

The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Taylor has averaged 38 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Titans Taylor has not rushed for a touchdown.

Allowing 103.3 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the ninth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Titans have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Taylor ran for 107 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three games, Taylor has 305 rushing yards (101.7 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also averaged 44.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing seven passes for 132 yards and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 105 54.7% 579 5 34 72.3% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 34 17.7% 115 1 5 10.6% 3.4 Marlon Mack 28 14.6% 101 0 2 4.3% 3.6 Carson Wentz 22 11.5% 97 1 6 12.8% 4.4

