October 30, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Before Jonathan Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has churned out a team-best 579 rushing yards (82.7 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • And he has added 18 catches for 213 yards (30.4 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has received 105 of his team's 192 carries this season (54.7%).
  • The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Taylor has averaged 38 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Titans Taylor has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Allowing 103.3 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the ninth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Titans have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Taylor ran for 107 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Taylor has 305 rushing yards (101.7 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 44.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing seven passes for 132 yards and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

105

54.7%

579

5

34

72.3%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

34

17.7%

115

1

5

10.6%

3.4

Marlon Mack

28

14.6%

101

0

2

4.3%

3.6

Carson Wentz

22

11.5%

97

1

6

12.8%

4.4

