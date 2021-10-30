Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen leads Buffalo with 1,723 passing yards (287.2 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage (149-for-230), tossing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 214 rushing yards on 44 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 35.7 yards per game.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen has attempted 49 of his 230 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Miami
- Allen averages 247.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Dolphins, 37.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Allen threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those contests against the Dolphins.
- This week Allen will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (311.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 353-yard performance against the Titans in Week 6, completing 74.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
- Allen added 26 yards on nine carries.
- Allen has 916 passing yards (305.3 ypg), completing 68% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 126 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
58
25.0%
37
463
2
12
24.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
39
16.8%
24
413
4
6
12.2%
Cole Beasley
43
18.5%
33
303
1
7
14.3%
