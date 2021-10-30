Before placing any bets on Josh Allen's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes take the field in Week 8 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) meet the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen leads Buffalo with 1,723 passing yards (287.2 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage (149-for-230), tossing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 214 rushing yards on 44 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 35.7 yards per game.

The Bills have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Allen has attempted 49 of his 230 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Miami

Allen averages 247.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Dolphins, 37.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those contests against the Dolphins.

This week Allen will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (311.6 yards allowed per game).

At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 353-yard performance against the Titans in Week 6, completing 74.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.

Allen added 26 yards on nine carries.

Allen has 916 passing yards (305.3 ypg), completing 68% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 126 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 58 25.0% 37 463 2 12 24.5% Emmanuel Sanders 39 16.8% 24 413 4 6 12.2% Cole Beasley 43 18.5% 33 303 1 7 14.3%

