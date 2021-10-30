Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Author:

Before placing any bets on Josh Allen's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes take the field in Week 8 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) meet the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen leads Buffalo with 1,723 passing yards (287.2 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage (149-for-230), tossing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 214 rushing yards on 44 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 35.7 yards per game.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen has attempted 49 of his 230 passes in the red zone, accounting for 53.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Allen averages 247.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Dolphins, 37.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Allen threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those contests against the Dolphins.
  • This week Allen will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (311.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 353-yard performance against the Titans in Week 6, completing 74.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Allen added 26 yards on nine carries.
  • Allen has 916 passing yards (305.3 ypg), completing 68% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 126 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

58

25.0%

37

463

2

12

24.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

39

16.8%

24

413

4

6

12.2%

Cole Beasley

43

18.5%

33

303

1

7

14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive