October 30, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) face off in a Week 8 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Herbert has put up 1,771 passing yards (295.2 per game) while going 161-for-246 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Herbert has attempted 30 of his 246 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New England

  • In one matchup against the Patriots, Herbert threw for 209 passing yards, 83.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.
  • This week Herbert will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Patriots' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Ravens, Herbert completed 56.4% of his passes for 195 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also added 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Herbert has thrown for 815 yards (271.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
  • He has tacked on 45 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

56

22.7%

33

498

6

5

16.7%

Keenan Allen

58

23.5%

39

419

1

9

30.0%

Austin Ekeler

32

13.0%

27

242

3

4

13.3%

