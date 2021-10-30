Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Herbert has put up 1,771 passing yards (295.2 per game) while going 161-for-246 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Herbert has attempted 30 of his 246 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. New England
- In one matchup against the Patriots, Herbert threw for 209 passing yards, 83.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.
- This week Herbert will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Patriots' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Ravens, Herbert completed 56.4% of his passes for 195 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- He also added 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Herbert has thrown for 815 yards (271.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
- He has tacked on 45 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
56
22.7%
33
498
6
5
16.7%
Keenan Allen
58
23.5%
39
419
1
9
30.0%
Austin Ekeler
32
13.0%
27
242
3
4
13.3%
