Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) face off in a Week 8 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Herbert has put up 1,771 passing yards (295.2 per game) while going 161-for-246 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 72 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert has attempted 30 of his 246 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New England

In one matchup against the Patriots, Herbert threw for 209 passing yards, 83.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.

This week Herbert will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).

The Patriots' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Ravens, Herbert completed 56.4% of his passes for 195 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

He also added 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.

Herbert has thrown for 815 yards (271.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.

He has tacked on 45 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 56 22.7% 33 498 6 5 16.7% Keenan Allen 58 23.5% 39 419 1 9 30.0% Austin Ekeler 32 13.0% 27 242 3 4 13.3%

