There will be player prop bets available for Justin Jefferson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) hit the field in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jefferson has 41 catches (on 59 targets) and leads the Vikings with 542 receiving yards (90.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.6% of the 240 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

Jefferson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.5% passing plays and 41.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Jefferson's 86 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 311.2 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, Jefferson caught eight passes for 80 yards while being targeted 14 times.

Jefferson has also contributed with 288 yards on 21 grabs and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 29 times and put up 96.0 receiving yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 59 24.6% 41 542 3 6 25.0% Adam Thielen 50 20.8% 37 393 5 6 25.0% K.J. Osborn 35 14.6% 26 311 2 2 8.3% Tyler Conklin 30 12.5% 22 240 1 4 16.7%

