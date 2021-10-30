Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for K.J. Osborn, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn's 26 receptions are good enough for 311 yards (51.8 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 35 times.

Osborn has been the target of 14.6% (35 total) of his team's 240 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have called a pass in 58.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Osborn's zero receiving yards total is 35.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

Osborn did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.

This week Osborn will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (311.2 yards allowed per game).

At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 game against the Panthers, Osborn was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.

Osborn has recorded 118 receiving yards (39.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets during his last three games.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 35 14.6% 26 311 2 2 8.3% Justin Jefferson 59 24.6% 41 542 3 6 25.0% Adam Thielen 50 20.8% 37 393 5 6 25.0% Tyler Conklin 30 12.5% 22 240 1 4 16.7%

