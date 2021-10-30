Publish date:
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn's 26 receptions are good enough for 311 yards (51.8 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 35 times.
- Osborn has been the target of 14.6% (35 total) of his team's 240 passing attempts this season.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have called a pass in 58.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Osborn's zero receiving yards total is 35.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- Osborn did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- This week Osborn will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (311.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 game against the Panthers, Osborn was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Osborn has recorded 118 receiving yards (39.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets during his last three games.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
35
14.6%
26
311
2
2
8.3%
Justin Jefferson
59
24.6%
41
542
3
6
25.0%
Adam Thielen
50
20.8%
37
393
5
6
25.0%
Tyler Conklin
30
12.5%
22
240
1
4
16.7%
