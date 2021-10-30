Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for K.J. Osborn, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn's 26 receptions are good enough for 311 yards (51.8 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 35 times.
  • Osborn has been the target of 14.6% (35 total) of his team's 240 passing attempts this season.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 58.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Osborn's zero receiving yards total is 35.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • Osborn did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • This week Osborn will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (311.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 game against the Panthers, Osborn was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Osborn has recorded 118 receiving yards (39.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets during his last three games.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

35

14.6%

26

311

2

2

8.3%

Justin Jefferson

59

24.6%

41

542

3

6

25.0%

Adam Thielen

50

20.8%

37

393

5

6

25.0%

Tyler Conklin

30

12.5%

22

240

1

4

16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive