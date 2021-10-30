Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in six of eight games this season.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.8, is 5.2 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the 54.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- The 45.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Chiefs score 26.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per matchup the Giants allow.
- Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.7 points.
- The Chiefs average 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants give up per contest (368.7).
- In games that Kansas City churns out over 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).
Giants stats and trends
- New York has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This season the Giants score 9.1 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chiefs allow (29.0).
- The Giants rack up 352.3 yards per game, 52.3 fewer yards than the 404.6 the Chiefs allow.
- The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (7).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
- In four home games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
- Chiefs home games this season average 55.0 total points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (52).
- New York has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.
- In three away games this year, New York has hit the over every time.
- This season, Giants away games average 45.5 points, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).
