The New York Giants (2-5) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) on Monday, November 1, 2021 as a 9.5-point underdog. The over/under is 52 in this matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in six of eight games this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.8, is 5.2 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the 54.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 45.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Chiefs score 26.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per matchup the Giants allow.

Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.7 points.

The Chiefs average 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants give up per contest (368.7).

In games that Kansas City churns out over 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).

Giants stats and trends

New York has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Giants score 9.1 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chiefs allow (29.0).

The Giants rack up 352.3 yards per game, 52.3 fewer yards than the 404.6 the Chiefs allow.

The Giants have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (7).

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

In four home games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

Chiefs home games this season average 55.0 total points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (52).

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.

In three away games this year, New York has hit the over every time.

This season, Giants away games average 45.5 points, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

