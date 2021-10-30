The Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 23rd-ranked run defense will host the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 20th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Horned Frogs are 3.5-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 58.5 points.

Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points only once this season.

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in five of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 53 points per game, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Wildcats average 4.6 fewer points per game (27) than the Horned Frogs allow (31.6).

The Wildcats rack up 360.1 yards per game, 91 fewer yards than the 451.1 the Horned Frogs allow per matchup.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (8).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has covered the spread one time this year.

The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

TCU's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Horned Frogs score 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats allow (24.6).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.

The Horned Frogs average 449.4 yards per game, 99.5 more yards than the 349.9 the Wildcats allow.

When TCU totals over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).

Season Stats