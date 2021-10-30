Publish date:
Kansas State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points only once this season.
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in five of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 56.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 53 points per game, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 3-3-1 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Wildcats average 4.6 fewer points per game (27) than the Horned Frogs allow (31.6).
- The Wildcats rack up 360.1 yards per game, 91 fewer yards than the 451.1 the Horned Frogs allow per matchup.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (8).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- TCU's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Horned Frogs score 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats allow (24.6).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 449.4 yards per game, 99.5 more yards than the 349.9 the Wildcats allow.
- When TCU totals over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|TCU
27
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
360.1
Avg. Total Yards
449.4
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
451.1
11
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
8