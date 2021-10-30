Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has 419 receiving yards on 39 catches (58 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 69.8 yards per game.
- Allen has been the target of 58 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.
- Allen has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 30.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- In his three matchups against the Patriots, Allen's 61.3 receiving yards average is 4.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
- Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 259.9 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 outing against the Ravens, Allen was targeted five times, picking up 50 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Allen's 25 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 161 yards (53.7 ypg).
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
58
23.5%
39
419
1
9
30.0%
Mike Williams
56
22.7%
33
498
6
5
16.7%
Austin Ekeler
32
13.0%
27
242
3
4
13.3%
Jared Cook
33
13.4%
21
235
2
5
16.7%
