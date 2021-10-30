Keenan Allen will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) play the New England Patriots (3-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 419 receiving yards on 39 catches (58 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 69.8 yards per game.

Allen has been the target of 58 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 30.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

In his three matchups against the Patriots, Allen's 61.3 receiving yards average is 4.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).

Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 259.9 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 outing against the Ravens, Allen was targeted five times, picking up 50 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three outings, Allen's 25 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 161 yards (53.7 ypg).

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 58 23.5% 39 419 1 9 30.0% Mike Williams 56 22.7% 33 498 6 5 16.7% Austin Ekeler 32 13.0% 27 242 3 4 13.3% Jared Cook 33 13.4% 21 235 2 5 16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive