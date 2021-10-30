Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. New England

Author:

Keenan Allen will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) play the New England Patriots (3-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has 419 receiving yards on 39 catches (58 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 69.8 yards per game.
  • Allen has been the target of 58 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.
  • Allen has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 30.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • In his three matchups against the Patriots, Allen's 61.3 receiving yards average is 4.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
  • Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 259.9 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 outing against the Ravens, Allen was targeted five times, picking up 50 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Allen's 25 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 161 yards (53.7 ypg).

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

58

23.5%

39

419

1

9

30.0%

Mike Williams

56

22.7%

33

498

6

5

16.7%

Austin Ekeler

32

13.0%

27

242

3

4

13.3%

Jared Cook

33

13.4%

21

235

2

5

16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive