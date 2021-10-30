Publish date:
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in six of seven games this season.
- Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in four of seven games this season.
- Saturday's total is nine points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is two points greater than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 55 points per game in 2021, eight more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.4 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 8.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats surrender (19.3).
- When Mississippi State puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up 102.5 more yards per game (423.4) than the Wildcats give up per contest (320.9).
- In games that Mississippi State churns out over 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year the Wildcats put up just 2.7 more points per game (28.4) than the Bulldogs give up (25.7).
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Wildcats collect 59.2 more yards per game (386.1) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (326.9).
- Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 326.9 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Mississippi State
|Stats
|Kentucky
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
19.3
423.4
Avg. Total Yards
386.1
326.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.9
12
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
4