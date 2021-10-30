SEC foes meet when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mississippi State is favored by 1.5 points. The point total for the game is set at 47.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in six of seven games this season.

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in four of seven games this season.

Saturday's total is nine points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is two points greater than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 55 points per game in 2021, eight more than Saturday's total.

The 51.4 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 8.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats surrender (19.3).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 102.5 more yards per game (423.4) than the Wildcats give up per contest (320.9).

In games that Mississippi State churns out over 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year the Wildcats put up just 2.7 more points per game (28.4) than the Bulldogs give up (25.7).

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Wildcats collect 59.2 more yards per game (386.1) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (326.9).

Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 326.9 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats