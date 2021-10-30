There will be player prop betting options available for Khalil Herbert before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Herbert's Chicago Bears (3-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Herbert has 279 rushing yards (39.9 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on seven catches for 48 yards (6.9 per game).

He has received 58 of his team's 204 carries this season (28.4%).

The Bears have called a pass in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 119.0 yards per game.

This season the 49ers are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 100-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 5.6 yards per carry).

Herbert also tacked on 33 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Herbert has 272 rushing yards (90.7 per game) on 55 carries with one touchdown.

He also has seven catches for 48 receiving yards (16.0 per game).

Herbert's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Khalil Herbert 58 28.4% 279 1 5 17.2% 4.8 David Montgomery 69 33.8% 309 3 10 34.5% 4.5 Damien Williams 35 17.2% 142 2 8 27.6% 4.1 Justin Fields 34 16.7% 140 1 3 10.3% 4.1

Powered By Data Skrive