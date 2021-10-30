Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Khalil Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Khalil Herbert before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Herbert's Chicago Bears (3-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Herbert has 279 rushing yards (39.9 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on seven catches for 48 yards (6.9 per game).
  • He has received 58 of his team's 204 carries this season (28.4%).
  • The Bears have called a pass in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 119.0 yards per game.
  • This season the 49ers are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Herbert put together a 100-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 5.6 yards per carry).
  • Herbert also tacked on 33 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Herbert has 272 rushing yards (90.7 per game) on 55 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has seven catches for 48 receiving yards (16.0 per game).

Herbert's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Khalil Herbert

58

28.4%

279

1

5

17.2%

4.8

David Montgomery

69

33.8%

309

3

10

34.5%

4.5

Damien Williams

35

17.2%

142

2

8

27.6%

4.1

Justin Fields

34

16.7%

140

1

3

10.3%

4.1

