Publish date:
Khalil Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco
Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Herbert has 279 rushing yards (39.9 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on seven catches for 48 yards (6.9 per game).
- He has received 58 of his team's 204 carries this season (28.4%).
- The Bears have called a pass in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 119.0 yards per game.
- This season the 49ers are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- Herbert put together a 100-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 5.6 yards per carry).
- Herbert also tacked on 33 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Herbert has 272 rushing yards (90.7 per game) on 55 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has seven catches for 48 receiving yards (16.0 per game).
Herbert's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Khalil Herbert
58
28.4%
279
1
5
17.2%
4.8
David Montgomery
69
33.8%
309
3
10
34.5%
4.5
Damien Williams
35
17.2%
142
2
8
27.6%
4.1
Justin Fields
34
16.7%
140
1
3
10.3%
4.1
