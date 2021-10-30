In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) hit the field in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins leads Minnesota with 1,769 passing yards (294.8 per game) and has a 69.5% completion percentage this year (166-of-239) while throwing 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 57 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 9.5 yards per game.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins has attempted 24 of his 239 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Dallas

In six matchups against the Cowboys, Cousins averaged 310.2 passing yards per game, 25.7 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 311.2 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Cousins put together a 373-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 6, completing 68.8% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.

He added two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry.

Cousins has put up 851 passing yards (283.7 ypg) on 78-of-120 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 59 24.6% 41 542 3 6 25.0% Adam Thielen 50 20.8% 37 393 5 6 25.0% K.J. Osborn 35 14.6% 26 311 2 2 8.3%

