Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins leads Minnesota with 1,769 passing yards (294.8 per game) and has a 69.5% completion percentage this year (166-of-239) while throwing 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 57 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins has attempted 24 of his 239 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In six matchups against the Cowboys, Cousins averaged 310.2 passing yards per game, 25.7 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 311.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Cousins put together a 373-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 6, completing 68.8% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.
- He added two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry.
- Cousins has put up 851 passing yards (283.7 ypg) on 78-of-120 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
59
24.6%
41
542
3
6
25.0%
Adam Thielen
50
20.8%
37
393
5
6
25.0%
K.J. Osborn
35
14.6%
26
311
2
2
8.3%
