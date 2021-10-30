Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) hit the field in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins leads Minnesota with 1,769 passing yards (294.8 per game) and has a 69.5% completion percentage this year (166-of-239) while throwing 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 57 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins has attempted 24 of his 239 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In six matchups against the Cowboys, Cousins averaged 310.2 passing yards per game, 25.7 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs in four matchups.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 311.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys' defense is 17th in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins put together a 373-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 6, completing 68.8% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.
  • He added two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry.
  • Cousins has put up 851 passing yards (283.7 ypg) on 78-of-120 with five touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

59

24.6%

41

542

3

6

25.0%

Adam Thielen

50

20.8%

37

393

5

6

25.0%

K.J. Osborn

35

14.6%

26

311

2

2

8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive