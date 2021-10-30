Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts' team-leading 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) have come via 31 receptions (44 targets), and he has one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 44 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.
- Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (216.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers' defense is 12th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Pitts put together a 163-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on seven catches (23.3 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.
- Over his last three outings, Pitts has collected 332 yards on 20 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 110.7 yards per game, on 27 targets.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
44
17.8%
31
471
1
8
21.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
36
14.6%
27
296
4
7
18.9%
Calvin Ridley
52
21.1%
31
281
2
10
27.0%
Hayden Hurst
19
7.7%
16
138
1
3
8.1%
