Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player props available for Kyle Pitts before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' team-leading 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) have come via 31 receptions (44 targets), and he has one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 44 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.
  • Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (216.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers' defense is 12th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Pitts put together a 163-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on seven catches (23.3 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.
  • Over his last three outings, Pitts has collected 332 yards on 20 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 110.7 yards per game, on 27 targets.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

44

17.8%

31

471

1

8

21.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

36

14.6%

27

296

4

7

18.9%

Calvin Ridley

52

21.1%

31

281

2

10

27.0%

Hayden Hurst

19

7.7%

16

138

1

3

8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive