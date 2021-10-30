There will be player props available for Kyle Pitts before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' team-leading 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) have come via 31 receptions (44 targets), and he has one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 44 of his team's 247 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.

Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

This week Pitts will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (216.4 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers' defense is 12th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Pitts put together a 163-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on seven catches (23.3 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three outings, Pitts has collected 332 yards on 20 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 110.7 yards per game, on 27 targets.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 44 17.8% 31 471 1 8 21.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 36 14.6% 27 296 4 7 18.9% Calvin Ridley 52 21.1% 31 281 2 10 27.0% Hayden Hurst 19 7.7% 16 138 1 3 8.1%

