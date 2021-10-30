Laviska Shenault Jr. will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) hit the field in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's stat line this year features 26 catches for 306 yards. He puts up 51.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 41 times.

Shenault has been the target of 41 of his team's 216 passing attempts this season, or 19.0% of the target share.

Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

The 294.1 yards per game the Seahawks are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have conceded 11 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, Shenault caught six passes for 54 yards while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three outings, Shenault has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 211 yards, averaging 70.3 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 41 19.0% 26 306 0 3 15.8% Marvin Jones Jr. 47 21.8% 28 343 3 6 31.6% Dan Arnold 26 - 17 204 0 2 - D.J. Chark 22 10.2% 7 154 2 1 5.3%

