Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Jacksonville vs. Seattle

Author:

Laviska Shenault Jr. will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) hit the field in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault's stat line this year features 26 catches for 306 yards. He puts up 51.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 41 times.
  • Shenault has been the target of 41 of his team's 216 passing attempts this season, or 19.0% of the target share.
  • Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Shenault's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The 294.1 yards per game the Seahawks are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks have conceded 11 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins, Shenault caught six passes for 54 yards while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Shenault has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 211 yards, averaging 70.3 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

41

19.0%

26

306

0

3

15.8%

Marvin Jones Jr.

47

21.8%

28

343

3

6

31.6%

Dan Arnold

26

-

17

204

0

2

-

D.J. Chark

22

10.2%

7

154

2

1

5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive