Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Leonard Fournette, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes play in Week 8 when Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) meet the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tampa Bay's top rusher, Fournette, has rushed 93 times for 413 yards (59.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 27 passes for 222 yards (31.7 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 165 times this season, and he's taken 93 of those attempts (56.4%).
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Over his four career matchups against the Saints, Fournette averaged 35 rushing yards per game, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Saints.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are second in the league, conceding 80.8 yards per game.
  • This season the Saints have allowed four rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Fournette put together an 81-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 15 times (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Fournette has run for 229 yards on 49 carries (76.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He has added 12 receptions for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

93

56.4%

413

4

25

56.8%

4.4

Ronald Jones II

41

24.8%

181

1

9

20.5%

4.4

Tom Brady

13

7.9%

37

1

6

13.6%

2.8

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

5

3.0%

27

0

0

0.0%

5.4

Powered By Data Skrive