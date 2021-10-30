Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tampa Bay's top rusher, Fournette, has rushed 93 times for 413 yards (59.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 27 passes for 222 yards (31.7 per game).
- His team has run the ball 165 times this season, and he's taken 93 of those attempts (56.4%).
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Over his four career matchups against the Saints, Fournette averaged 35 rushing yards per game, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Saints.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are second in the league, conceding 80.8 yards per game.
- This season the Saints have allowed four rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Fournette put together an 81-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 15 times (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Fournette has run for 229 yards on 49 carries (76.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- He has added 12 receptions for 98 yards (32.7 per game).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
93
56.4%
413
4
25
56.8%
4.4
Ronald Jones II
41
24.8%
181
1
9
20.5%
4.4
Tom Brady
13
7.9%
37
1
6
13.6%
2.8
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
5
3.0%
27
0
0
0.0%
5.4
