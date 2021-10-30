Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Leonard Fournette, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes play in Week 8 when Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) meet the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tampa Bay's top rusher, Fournette, has rushed 93 times for 413 yards (59.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has caught 27 passes for 222 yards (31.7 per game).

His team has run the ball 165 times this season, and he's taken 93 of those attempts (56.4%).

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Over his four career matchups against the Saints, Fournette averaged 35 rushing yards per game, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Saints.

In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are second in the league, conceding 80.8 yards per game.

This season the Saints have allowed four rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Fournette put together an 81-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 15 times (averaging 5.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Fournette has run for 229 yards on 49 carries (76.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He has added 12 receptions for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 93 56.4% 413 4 25 56.8% 4.4 Ronald Jones II 41 24.8% 181 1 9 20.5% 4.4 Tom Brady 13 7.9% 37 1 6 13.6% 2.8 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 5 3.0% 27 0 0 0.0% 5.4

