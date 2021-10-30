Publish date:
Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty's games this season have gone over 56.5 points three of seven times.
- UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 7.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.4 points fewer than the 61.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 56.3, 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56.5 .
- The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 1.8 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Flames average 34.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Minutemen give up per outing (44).
- Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44 points.
- The Flames rack up 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5), than the Minutemen give up per matchup (495).
- When Liberty churns out more than 495 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Flames have nine giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have nine takeaways .
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Minutemen have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 35.5 points or more.
- UMass' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year the Minutemen put up 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames give up (17.9).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 17.9 points.
- The Minutemen collect 286.1 yards per game, only 15.9 fewer than the 302 the Flames allow.
- In games that UMass totals more than 302 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|UMass
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
14.7
17.9
Avg. Points Allowed
44
425.5
Avg. Total Yards
286.1
302
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
495
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
9