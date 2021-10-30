Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Liberty Flames (6-2) host the UMass Minutemen (1-6) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between FBS Independent opponents at Williams Stadium. UMass is a 35.5-point underdog. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

  • Liberty's games this season have gone over 56.5 points three of seven times.
  • UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 7.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 5.4 points fewer than the 61.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Flames games this season is 56.3, 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56.5 .
  • The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 1.8 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.
  • Liberty has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Flames average 34.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Minutemen give up per outing (44).
  • Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44 points.
  • The Flames rack up 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5), than the Minutemen give up per matchup (495).
  • When Liberty churns out more than 495 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Flames have nine giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have nine takeaways .
  • UMass is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, the Minutemen have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 35.5 points or more.
  • UMass' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year the Minutemen put up 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames give up (17.9).
  • UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 17.9 points.
  • The Minutemen collect 286.1 yards per game, only 15.9 fewer than the 302 the Flames allow.
  • In games that UMass totals more than 302 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Minutemen have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats

LibertyStatsUMass

34.4

Avg. Points Scored

14.7

17.9

Avg. Points Allowed

44

425.5

Avg. Total Yards

286.1

302

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

495

9

Giveaways

13

8

Takeaways

9