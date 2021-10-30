The Liberty Flames (6-2) host the UMass Minutemen (1-6) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between FBS Independent opponents at Williams Stadium. UMass is a 35.5-point underdog. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Liberty's games this season have gone over 56.5 points three of seven times.

UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 7.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.4 points fewer than the 61.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Flames games this season is 56.3, 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56.5 .

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 1.8 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Flames average 34.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Minutemen give up per outing (44).

Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44 points.

The Flames rack up 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5), than the Minutemen give up per matchup (495).

When Liberty churns out more than 495 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Flames have nine giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have nine takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Minutemen have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 35.5 points or more.

UMass' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year the Minutemen put up 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames give up (17.9).

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 17.9 points.

The Minutemen collect 286.1 yards per game, only 15.9 fewer than the 302 the Flames allow.

In games that UMass totals more than 302 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats